Left Menu

Soccer-Rodrygo and Vinicius score as Real Madrid sink Shakhtar

Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. scored in the first half as Real Madrid eased past Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in Champions League Group F on Wednesday. Oleksandr Zubkov reduced the deficit for the Ukrainian side following a counter-attack five minutes from the break with a magnificent acrobatic volley from a Bohdan Mykhailichenko cross. Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin was the star of the second half with a series of brilliant stops to stop Real extending their lead.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-10-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 02:31 IST
Soccer-Rodrygo and Vinicius score as Real Madrid sink Shakhtar
  • Country:
  • Spain

Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. scored in the first half as Real Madrid eased past Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in Champions League Group F on Wednesday. The holders dominated the match from the start and Rodrygo gave them the lead in the 13th minute with an angled strike from the edge of the box.

Vinicius extended Real's lead 15 minutes later with a close-range strike after beating the offside trap. Oleksandr Zubkov reduced the deficit for the Ukrainian side following a counter-attack five minutes from the break with a magnificent acrobatic volley from a Bohdan Mykhailichenko cross.

Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin was the star of the second half with a series of brilliant stops to stop Real extending their lead. The win lifted Real to a maximum nine points from three group games. Shakhtar are second in the standings on four points, one more than third-placed Leipzig.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022