EXCLUSIVE-Musk, Apollo no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal -source
Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 02:32 IST
Apollo Global Management Inc , which was looking to provide $1 billion earlier this year to Elon Musk for his proposed buyout of Twitter Inc , is no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Twitter and Musk didn't immediately respond to request for comment. Apollo declined to comment.
