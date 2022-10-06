Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Musk, Apollo no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal -source

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 02:32 IST
Apollo Global Management Inc , which was looking to provide $1 billion earlier this year to Elon Musk for his proposed buyout of Twitter Inc , is no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Twitter and Musk didn't immediately respond to request for comment. Apollo declined to comment.

