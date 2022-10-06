LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG Electronics (LG) is advancing its smart TV platform business with the webOS Hub, an upgraded version of its webOS solution for third-party partners.

LG said that its webOS Hub platform will be available to an expanded network of 200 partner brands including Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa and Hyundai. The first webOS Hub-powered OLED TVs from LG's partner TV brands will be launching soon, the South Korean firm said in a press release on Thursday.

Over 120 million third-party devices in 150 countries are now powered by webOS, a number the company believes will grow with the availability of webOS Hub.

"We are committed to refining and expanding our webOS Hub ecosystem, which continues to introduce more and more consumers to the unparalleled user experience of LG webOS," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

The webOS Hub platform comes with support from LG's technology partners, such as Dolby, Realtek, Gracenote and CEVA, and has been certified by more than 160 broadcasters from around the globe. Brands can customize the user interface in a variety of ways, such as fine-tuning the Home screen, applying a visual style consistent with their identity or inserting a logo for visibility.

LG's webOS Hub carries major content streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video as well as the in-house free, premium content service, LG Channels. New streaming services such as Fubo TV and popular cloud gaming service like NVIDIA GeForce NOW will also be added as well.