Everyone is buzzing about STEPN magical sneakers. Do you want to learn more about this project and get detailed instructions on how to deal with STEPN? Let's find out!

STEPN is an app for your phone which allows you to buy yourself NFT sneakers and earn money by walking or running.

After installation and registration, you will need a code, these codes are issued by 1000 per day. After that, you will need to drop a coin Solana (you may swap crypto if you don't have SOL in your wallet) into a STEPN purse and buy sneakers.

In 24 hours after the purchase of shoes, you will be able to run, this time is necessary for the accumulation of energy. The application works with GPS. If you disable it, the earnings will not be counted.

You can walk and get money exactly as long as there is energy in the app. When energy runs out, you need to wait for its full recovery. It should be noted an important feature, the application does not prohibit owning several pairs of sneakers simultaneously. It is not difficult to guess that by owning several pairs of sneakers, the project participant increases their stock of energy, and thus their level of earnings.

The project has some interesting options. For example pumping NFT sneakers STEPN, which gives the possibility of increasing income and the subsequent sale of these sneakers. The project provides 4 types of shoes. The criterion for clustering - the level of the desired load:

* Walker (1 to 6 km/h).

* Jogger (4 to 10 km/h).

* Runner (8 to 20 km/h).

* Trainer (from 1 to 20 km / h).

Also, sneakers have 5 quality levels (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary) and 4 key attributes (Luck, Efficiency, Durability, Comfort). All of these attributes also affect the level of earnings of the STEPN application user.

The project also allows you to create your own sneakers models. You can sell them or earn money from them.

In other words, the steeper you pump NFT-sneakers, the higher income you will receive for walking / running. It will also allow you to sell them more expensively on the marketplace to other participants of the project.

NFT sneakers, like our shoes in real life, can wear out over time. If a pair of sneakers is 51% or more worn out, a participant will not be able to earn. Users need to repair their sneakers from time to time, which is also paid for by crypto.

The crypto community is contradictory about the effectiveness and usefulness of this project and maybe you should buy bnb to gain more profit. However, the very fact that STEPN is actively discussed speaks volumes about its success.

