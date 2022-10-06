Left Menu

Britons stockpile thermal underwear to fight rising heating bills

Sales of hooded blankets, onesies, thermals, dressing gowns and slippers have soared in recent weeks according to John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store chain. Energy bills have jumped this year and consumers are grappling with high inflation on all goods including food, while mortgage rates have also started to rise, leading to a sharp cost-of-living squeeze.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:17 IST
Britons stockpile thermal underwear to fight rising heating bills
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British shoppers are stockpiling thermal underwear, gloves and dressing gowns to help them fight the cold this winter as they try to avoid turning up the thermostat to save money. Sales of hooded blankets, onesies, thermals, dressing gowns and slippers have soared in recent weeks according to John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store chain.

Energy bills have jumped this year and consumers are grappling with high inflation on all goods including food, while mortgage rates have also started to rise, leading to a sharp cost-of-living squeeze. That makes saving a few pounds by wrapping up warm rather than turning up the heating an attractive option, and John Lewis said its customers were buying extra layers to get them through the winter.

Sales of women's winter thermals more than doubled last week compared to the previous week, while a wearable blanket with a hood was now a bestseller. Dressing gown sales were up 76% compared to last year. "With the cost of energy such a concern, we are seeing customers spend with heat in mind," said Claire Miles, Head of Category Fashion at John Lewis in a statement on Thursday.

One-piece onesies were also flying off the shelves much earlier than usual, the retailer said, in a sign that they were being bought for warmth this year rather than as a light-hearted Christmas gift. Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday that customers were continuing to change their shopping habits to save money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022