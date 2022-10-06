M2P Fintech's Product Suites Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

M2P Fintech, Asia's largest API Infrastructure company, today announced the availability of their Card Issuance Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. M2P Fintech's customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

M2P's Card Issuance Platform is a collection of programmable services that grant Card Issuers full control over their product via M2P's API-based stack. The platform enables Card Issuers to create card programs within weeks on M2P's cloud-native mobile-first platform, ensuring customization right from enrolling users, immediate card issuance, and personalizing card lifecycle journeys based on market trends and laws. Card Issuers can offer varied product use cases, including prepaid cards, debit cards, credit cards, co-branded cards, corporate cards, one-time use, subscription cards, and multi-currency cards in both physical and virtual forms, with cardholder-level personalization.

M2P's Card Issuance platform offers the following product features, End-to-End Card Lifecycle Management (from onboarding to lifecycle management), Cloud-Native Card Platform (mobile-first ecosystem for tokenized card issuance on all major card networks), Modular Process (Hyper-personalized experience), Rapid Scalability (scale up quickly and efficiently on a global scale), and Secure and Compliant Card Platform (PCI DSS Widget/PCI DSS v3.2.1, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 22301:2012, AICPA SOC 2 compliant with centralized security updates, monitoring, and remediation).

''It's a pleasure to join Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and we see it as an opportunity to increase product visibility and seamless integration, given that our products are cloud-first. We already deal with over 100 banks, 100 NBFCs, and 600 fintechs across the MENA and APAC regions, and we are certain that M2P's Product Suites' availability on Microsoft Azure Marketplace will provide us with the opportunity to explore partnerships outside of these regions and deepen collaboration in regions where we are already present in. Moving forward, we will soon add to the marketplace our Core Lending & Core Banking Suites, an all-in-one, cloud-based, frictionless loan and banking management systems, and Recon360, a platform that offers financial institutions and fintechs comprehensive coverage for Payment Reconciliation & Settlement via automated data matching and instant qualification across domestic, forex, and international transactions,'' said Prabhu Rangarajan, Co-Founder, M2P Fintech.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp . said, ''We're pleased to welcome M2P's Card Issuance Platform to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.'' The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About M2P Fintech Founded in the year 2014 and headquartered in Chennai, M2P Fintech is Asia's largest API infrastructure company offering a wide gamut of services that enable businesses of any scale to embed financial services. M2P Fintech is an omni-channel platform that operates in over 20 markets across the Asia Pacific, MENA and Oceania regions. M2P works with over 100+ banks, 100+ NBFCs, and has clocked over 600+ Fintech engagements across various industries serving over 35 million end users.

M2P Fintech is well-positioned with a secure and highly customizable tech stack that helps businesses launch their products with efficacy and speed at its core. On one end, M2P's platform allows businesses to quickly create and deploy customized fintech products by customizing all relevant workflows through their plug-and-play solutions. On the other end, M2P simplifies the ability of banks, licensed and regulated entities to support these products at the back-end by facilitating technology integration as well as settlement and operational support.

