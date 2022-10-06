Left Menu

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:41 IST
Annie Ernaux awarded 2022 Nobel Prize in literature Image Credit: ANI
This year's Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux.

Ernaux, 82, was cited for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory," the Nobel committee said.

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, announced the winner Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honouring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.

The prize for chemistry was awarded Wednesday to three scientists who developed ways of connecting molecules that can be used to design more targeted drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

