Airtel 5G Plus now live in top Indian cities; promises up to 30X faster speeds

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of "Airtel 5G Plus" in eight cities across the country, allowing customers with 5G smartphones to enjoy the high-speed services on their existing data plans until roll-out is complete

With Airtel 5G Plus, customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi can enjoy massive speeds and the best voice experience without the need to change their SIM.

Airtel 5G Plus promises the following benefits:

It runs on a technology which has the widest ecosystem in the world. This means that all 5 G-enabled smartphones in India will work on Airtel 5G Plus without any glitches.

Customers will experience up to 30X faster speeds than Airtel 4G. You can download HD & 4K videos, games, and large files, all in just a few seconds.

Energy efficient: The network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

"Airtel has been at the forefront of India's telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel.