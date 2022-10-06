Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:09 IST
Asteria Aerospace gets DGCA's micro category drone certification
Asteria Aerospace Limited on Thursday announced that it has received India's first micro category drone type certification for its indigenously designed A200 drone from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The A200 drone was found to be fully compliant with the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems notified in January 2022, the full stack drone technology company said in a statement.

''Asteria's A200 drone has been developed for surveying and mapping applications in GIS, agriculture, construction, mining and other industries,'' it said.

The A200 drone is a rugged, reliable, and performance-driven multirotor drone that weighs less than two kg and has advanced features including automated take-off and landing, multiple fail-safes, single pilot operation, tool-less assembly and disassembly, and a flight time of up to 40 minutes, according to the statement.

The DGCA categorises drones based on their weight. Drones with an all-up-weight of 250 gm to two kg fall under the micro category of drones, it was noted.

