U.S. to provide $240 mln new assistance for migrants across Americas
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:49 IST
The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
Speaking at a migration-themed event at the meeting of Organization of American States (OAS), Blinken said the assistance would be delivered through health services, shelter, education and legal assistance.
