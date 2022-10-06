Left Menu

Nykaa inks pact with Middle East's Apparel Group for omni-channel retail platform in Gulf countries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 21:37 IST
Nykaa inks pact with Middle East's Apparel Group for omni-channel retail platform in Gulf countries
  • Country:
  • India

Omni-channel beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Middle East's Apparel Group to recreate omni-channel beauty retail platform in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).

Under this Nykaa and Apparel Group alliance, which is in 55:45 ratio, the home-grown retailer will leverage the Apparel Group's robust infrastructure network and deep market relationships to build distinctive Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) focused beauty offerings in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

''Over the last decade, we have focused on building a formidable assortment of beauty offerings for the Indian consumer, bringing them the most coveted brands, trends and experiences from across the globe. Emboldened and encouraged by the love and trust of consumers in India, we now look forward to recreating our distinct beauty retail value proposition internationally, beginning with the GCC, with the Apparel Group,'' Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar told reporters.

Through this alliance, Nykaa is confident of growing the GCC beauty market and bringing the best of both brands to a new world of consumers, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022