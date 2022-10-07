Left Menu

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale: Check out some of the top deals

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-10-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 11:27 IST
Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon has offered a sneak peek at the top deals going live during the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day shopping event scheduled for October 11-12, exclusively for Prime members.

As part of the event, Amazon will be offering deep discounts across categories. For instance, 80% discount on select Fire TV smart TVs, and up to 55% on select Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles.

Below are some of the top deals:

  • 80% off on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa and 70% off on Hisense 50-inch U6 Series 4K Quantum Dot QLED Fire TV
  • Up to 55% discount on select Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles
  • Up to 50% off on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL
  • Up to 45% off on select vacuums from Shark and iRobot
  • 40% discount on select products from Keurig
  • Up to 40% off on select Ninja products
  • Save up to 40% on select Vitamix blenders
  • Save up to 35% on select laptops and accessories from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and LG
  • Save up to 30% on select hair products from Drybar, Living Proof, Olaplex, and R+Co
  • Up to 30% off on select Orolay coats including vests, trench coats, and down jackets
  • Save up to 30% on top shoes and apparel styles from New Balance
  • Save 15% on the Peloton Bike with delivery available to select locations and up to 25% on select accessories and apparel

During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event, new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods on Amazon and on the Amazon shopping app, the e-commerce giant said.

In addition to offering great deals, Amazon has some other perks for Prime members like a $10 promotional credit, up to 15% back on select deals and more.

