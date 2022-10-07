Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: Check out some of the top deals

Amazon has offered a sneak peek at the top deals going live during the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day shopping event scheduled for October 11-12, exclusively for Prime members.

As part of the event, Amazon will be offering deep discounts across categories. For instance, 80% discount on select Fire TV smart TVs, and up to 55% on select Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles.

Below are some of the top deals:

80% off on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa and 70% off on Hisense 50-inch U6 Series 4K Quantum Dot QLED Fire TV

Up to 55% discount on select Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles

Up to 50% off on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

Up to 45% off on select vacuums from Shark and iRobot

40% discount on select products from Keurig

Up to 40% off on select Ninja products

Save up to 40% on select Vitamix blenders

Save up to 35% on select laptops and accessories from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and LG

Save up to 30% on select hair products from Drybar, Living Proof, Olaplex, and R+Co

Up to 30% off on select Orolay coats including vests, trench coats, and down jackets

Save up to 30% on top shoes and apparel styles from New Balance

Save 15% on the Peloton Bike with delivery available to select locations and up to 25% on select accessories and apparel

During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event, new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods on Amazon and on the Amazon shopping app, the e-commerce giant said.

In addition to offering great deals, Amazon has some other perks for Prime members like a $10 promotional credit, up to 15% back on select deals and more.