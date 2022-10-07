Left Menu

UPSC launches mobile app for accessing examination, recruitment-related information

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Public Service Commission has launched an android mobile application that will allow people to access examination and recruitment-related information, officials said on Friday.

The mobile application is available on Google Play Store.

''Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android app on Google play store for accessing all the examination and recruitment related information through mobile,'' an official note stated.

''This app, however, would not allow to fill application forms using mobile,'' it said.

The UPSC app can be downloaded using the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc.

The UPSC conducts many examinations, including the prestigious civil services examination, for central government jobs. Thousands of aspirants apply for them.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

