Amazon Web Services launches new AWS Local Zone in Delhi

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of Amazon, has launched a new AWS Local Zone in Delhi, India. The new zone is the latest addition to AWS infrastructure in the country, including the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, 33 Amazon CloudFront edge locations, 6 AWS Direct Connect locations, and the upcoming AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region.

The new AWS Local Zone in Delhi allows AWS customers to deliver distributed edge and hybrid cloud use cases that require single-digit millisecond latency to end users in the metro city.

Customers can achieve the low latency required for use cases like online gaming, live streaming, and augmented and virtual reality. AWS Local Zones can also help customers operating in regulated sectors like health care, financial services, and public sector that might have preferences or requirements to keep data within a geographic boundary, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Additionally, AWS Local Zones can also help organizations migrate additional workloads to AWS Cloud, supporting a hybrid cloud migration strategy and simplifying IT operations.

AWS now has 19 AWS Local Zones around the world, with announced plans to launch 31 more Local Zones globally over the next two years, including additional AWS Local Zones in India, in the cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

"With today's launch of a new AWS Local Zone in Delhi, we are excited to bring the cloud closer to AWS customers, so they can deploy latency-sensitive workloads that help serve their end users better. We've designed AWS Local Zones to support a broad range of use cases - from trading applications that must respond quickly to market fluctuations to interactive live events and gaming experiences," said Puneet Chandok, president of the commercial business of AWS India and South Asia at Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd.

M2P Fintech, online gaming startup WinZO, and media-tech company Zenga Media are among the customers welcoming the launch of the new AWS Local Zone in Delhu.