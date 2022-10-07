This Diwali, Win Up to Rs 5 Crore with Rummy Passion Shubh Diwali Mahotsav

Passion Gaming's Rummy Passion has taken the Online Rummy arena by storm. Rummy Passion has recently announced Diwali's special promotion with a prize pool of Rs 5 Crore up for the taking. Commencing the festive season on a high note, Rummy Passion brings an amazing opportunity for players to win their share of jumbo cash prizes from the massive prize pool of Rs 5 Crores.

With Diwali on the cards, Rummy Passion has announced Vijayadashami and Diwali Dhamaka Leaderboard along with multiple special promotions.

Rummy enthusiasts from across the nation are going to witness mega action at the tables of India's Best Rummy App with a jumbo prize pool of Rs 1 Crore in leaderboards. Rummy Passion is also offering extra cash rewards for deposits on Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali along with 5-Day Tier-Wise Streak for loyal players.

It is believed that the majority of people in India love to play Rummy on Diwali with their friends and family. Considering the craze of Rummy amongst the Indian people, it can be safely asserted that Rummy Passion is going to witness a thumping turnout of players relishing the festive vibes mixed with Rummy.

With a player base of over 50 Lakh users and the availability of multiple game formats, Rummy Passion ranks among the best Online Rummy Apps offering a safe and secure gaming experience.

Rummy Passion is an RNG-certified platform by iTech Labs that ensures fair play and necessary risk mitigation for players, making it a 100% trusted gaming platform. Rummy Passion also has a seal of certification from EGF (E-Gaming Federation) and strictly complies with the framework set for the gaming industry. This ensures that the gaming platform functions ethically while following the highest quality standards.

Rummy Passion is geared up to host Rummy players from across India to compete in this starry festive promotion with loads of cash rewards up for grabs.

About Rummy Passion Rummy Passion , owned and operated by Passion Gaming, ranks as one of India's best Rummy apps that offer a safe and secure gaming experience. The Online Rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform.

Rummy Passion offers players an opportunity to compete with the best players from across India. It also offers multiple striking features and hosts Leaderboards and Tournaments with big cash rewards.

