Motorola launches the most affordable smartphone, moto e32, on Flipkart and leading retail stores

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India • Bring your favorite content to life on a sharp, ultra-wide screen with a fluid 90 Hz refresh rate on a 16.51 cm (6.5'') IPS LCD display • moto e32 is beautifully crafted from high-quality materials for a premium look and an IP52 water repellant design which ensures that it stands out from the crowd while also keeping consumers worry free • moto e32 captures every beautiful moment with the 50MP Quad Pixel main camera, assisted by depth sensor • The 5000mAh battery lets you leave all your power worries behind and make full use of all its features • With a 3 in 3 card slot, you can have two SIMs plus a microSD card. Enjoy plenty of room for photos, films, songs, and apps – by adding up to 1 TB more with a microSD card • Unlock your smartphone with a simple touch of the side mounted fingerprint sensor or with a single glance of the front camera • Feel your smartphones respond instantly to every touch, tap, and swipe with a fast MediaTek Helio G37 2.3 GHz octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM • Priced at just Rs. 10,499, customers can grab this disruptive smartphone on Flipkart and leading retail stores, starting today, 7th October onwards Today, Motorola announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the e series franchise, moto e32. Always smooth, always sharp. moto e32 offers vibrant viewing, an advanced camera and stylish design.

Get ready to capture all of life’s moments with the moto e32, which is always one step ahead. Available in India, the moto e32 features a vibrant 16.51cm (6.5”) IPS LCD display with a fast 90Hz1 refresh rate, a premium, IP52 water-repellent2 design and an advanced 50MP3 camera with Quad Pixel technology.

Expect your favorite movies and videos to be smooth and fluid, thanks to a 90Hz refresh rate which can automatically adjust to 60Hz depending on the type of content1 you are watching. Look forward to an immersive experience with this 16.51cm (6.5”) LCD display with built-in IPS technology, guaranteeing more accurate and true-to-life colors even at narrow viewing angles.

Make every moment magical with a 50MP3 camera system featuring Quad Pixel technology. Get images that are sharper and brighter even in low-light settings and turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits using the depth sensor. You can also use the 8MP front camera for picture-perfect selfies every time. Additional camera software features, such as Night Vision, Pro mode, and Dual Capture, are also available for you to capture images in your own unique way.

Keep going for longer4 with a massive, reliable 5000mAh battery. And don’t give storage a second thought as 64GB5 gives you plenty of room for photos, movies, songs and apps, and easily add up to 1TB using the dedicated microSD card6 slot. moto e32 also features a dual SIM slot, so you can separate work and play. Plus, make passwords a thing of the past by either touching the fingerprint reader on the side of the phone or glancing into the camera to unlock your device.

Power where it matters most with a MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor. moto e32 delivers more reliable network connections, smoother performance and improved HyperEngine power efficiency.

And with Gestures, expect an intuitive experience that simplifies your everyday interactions, such as the three-finger screenshot to capture content with a touch or get the fast flashlight by chopping down twice. All of this is possible on AndroidTM 12, continuing our commitment to delivering the purest version of Android OS.

Availability and Pricing: Available in two amazing color variants, Eco Black and Arctic Blue, moto e32 will go on sale from today, 7th October, 12 noon onwards on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Launch Price: Rs. 10,499 Know more at: https://www.flipkart.com/e32-eco-black-64-gb/p/itm3241677bdd2b2?pid=MOBGEA3CV8HZHAAN Offers: Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits from Reliance Jio worth Rs. 2,549, including Rs. 2000 cashback on recharge and Rs. 549 discount on annual Zee5 membership.

Jio Offer details: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-e32-offer-2022 Detailed Specifications: Particulars Value Operating System Android™ 12 System Architecture / Processor MediaTek Helio G37 with 4xA53 2.3GHz + 4xA53 1.8GHz octa-core CPU, 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU Memory 4 GB Storage 64GB built-in | up to 1TB microSD card expandable Body PMMA Dimensions 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm Weight 185g Water protection IP 52 Water-repellent design Display 6.5'' HD+ Punch Hole Design Display Technology IPS LCD | 90Hz refresh rate Display Resolution HD+ (1600 x 720) Display Aspect Ratio 20:9 Battery 5000mAh Charger Type 10W charger in box Networks 4G: LTE (DL:CAT4,UL:CAT5) | 3G: UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA | 2G: GSM/GPRS/EDGE Network Bands 4G: LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/38/40/41 3G: 1/5/8 2G: 3/5/8 Main Rear Camera 50MP sensor (f/1.8, 0.64μm) 4 in 1 with 1.28μm | PDAF | Quad Pixel technology Camera 2 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | depth Flash Single LED flash Rear camera software Shooting modes:Portrait | Photo | Panorama | Night Vision | Pro Mode Dual Capture Photo | Live Filter Artificial intelligence: | Face Beauty | Google Lens Other features:HDR | Timer | Assistive Grid | Watermark Rear camera video capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Rear camera video software Shooting modes:Video | Timelapse | Dual Capture Video Other features: Snap in Video Recording Front camera 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm) Front camera software Shooting modes:Portrait | Photo | Pro Mode | Night | Dual Capture Photo Live FilterArtificialintelligence:Face Beauty | Other features: | HDR | Watermark | Assistive Grid | Selfie Photo Mirror | Timer Front camera video capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Front camera video software Shooting modes: Video | Dual Capture Other features: Snap in Video Recording SIM Slot 3 in 3 Slot (2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD) FM Radio Yes Speakers Single speaker Microphones 1 Headphset jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth® Technology Bluetooth® 5.0 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot USB Type-C port (USB 2.0) NFC No Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Fingerprint Yes Sensors Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Accelerometer, Notification LED Security Side fingerprint reader, Face unlock Inbox Accesorries* 10W charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool Colors Eco Black, Arctic Blue OS Upgrade + Security Patches 2-year Security updates Device Names moto e32 Legal disclaimers Disclaimer: Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. MICROSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC.All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved. 1 Auto mode has a minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

2 Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

3 The 50MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP.

4 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

5 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

6 Supports up to 1TB microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: moto e32 – the most affordable yet incredible smartphone launched by Motorola

