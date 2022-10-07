Left Menu

Ireland says talks with Britain in "a different space" now

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:38 IST
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Friday that conversations with Britain had improved recently and there was a genuine effort to solve the problems which had emerged after Brexit.

"I think the conversations we're having now with the British government certainly suggest to me that we are in a different space now, one we haven't been in for quite some time, where there is a genuine effort ... on actually how we can solve these problems together," Coveney told reporters at a press conference.

