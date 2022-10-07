Russia says it will consider its own investigation into Nord Stream incidents
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:49 IST
Russia will consider its own investigation into Nord Stream pipelines' leaks as Denmark does not want Russia to be engaged in its own examination, Russian embassy in Denmark said on its website on Friday.
It also said that refusal by Denmark to allow Russia to be part of the investigation undermines the reliability of any future results.
