Left Menu

Hexa-X-II: Nokia to lead second phase of Europe's 6G flagship initiative

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:25 IST
Hexa-X-II: Nokia to lead second phase of Europe's 6G flagship initiative
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia said Friday it will lead the Hexa-X-II project, the second phase of the European 6G flagship initiative, following its leadership of the first Hexa-X project. Both projects aim to establish Europe as the leader in 6G.

The European Commission has awarded funding to the Hexa-X-II project as part of the first call of the Smart Network and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS-JU). The project aims to start work on 1 January 2023, with a planned duration of two and a half years.

"Nokia is honoured to lead in this pioneering project. As billions more people and devices get connected, urbanization intensifies, and we strive to manage the limitations on energy and materials, the role of networks and 6G will only deepen. It is essential that we keep the larger context in mind as we imagine the new network," said Peter Vetter, President of Nokia's Bell Labs Core Research.

The Hexa-X-II consortium aims to overcome the following societal challenges:

  • Sustainability: The project will research technologies that contribute to a zero-carbon footprint and limit energy and material consumption.
  • Inclusion: The project aims to provide connectivity to people in developing countries as well as to the underprivileged members of developed societies.
  • Trustworthiness: The project will ensure data transparency, security and privacy, and network robustness.

The Hexa-X-II project members range from network vendors and CSPs to verticals and technology providers, as well as the most prominent European communications research institutes.

According to Nokia's press release, Ericsson will take the role of technical manager for Europe's Hexa-X-II project while Orange, TIM SpA, TU Dresden, University of Oulu, IMEC and Atos will help coordinate various work packages.

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022