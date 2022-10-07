Rajasthan should look at cluster for manufacturing electronic items: Anil Agarwal

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:47 IST
Jaipur, Oct 7 (PT) Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal on Friday said Rajasthan should look at developing a cluster of manufacturing units for TV, laptops and other electronic items.

Agarwal, who is in Jaipur to attend Rajasthan investment summit, also said that the state has a conducive investment environment.

Vedanta along with Foxconn will invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing facility in Gujarat, which would create one lakh job opportunities.

The Vedanta chairman emphasised that the facility will be a game changer as the cost of the finished products will come down. Agarwal said a cluster of TV, laptop, and other electronic items manufacturing units should be developed in Rajasthan, which will reduce the cost of finished products because the raw materials -- semiconductor chips and display -- will be supplied from the factory in Gujarat.

He claimed that a laptop costing around Rs 1.5 lakh can be made available at Rs 40,000-50,000, TVs costing about Rs 30,000-40,000, and mobile phones costing Rs 20,000 can be made available for Rs 5,000-6,000. This will be possible because of the local manufacturing of chips and glass, he added.

''Raw material will be made in Gujarat. A cluster in Rajasthan should be made where TV, laptop manufacturing units should be set up. The era of branded items is gone. When raw material is available, manufacturing units can be set up here,'' Agarwal said.

Further, he said that in devices like mobile, laptop, TV and other electric items, chips and glass are branded, and the rest are indigenous.

''When we provide chip and glass, the raw materials, then the cost of the finished product will be very less. Rajasthan as well as Gujarat should develop a cluster of units which manufactures products that use chips and glass. It will give a fillip to our entrepreneurs,'' he said.

According to him, the environment for investment is conducive in Rajasthan.

However, cheaper electricity should be provided to industrial units because Rajasthan is leading in power generation. Also, digital clearance and self-declaration/certification should be done so that time and resources of the entrepreneurs can be saved, he added.

