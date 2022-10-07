Left Menu

Biden administration restricts global chip access to China's Sensetime, Dahua Technology

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:04 IST
The Biden administration on Friday said it was expanding its authorities to cut off Chinese tech companies Megvii Technology, Dahua Technology and IFLYTEK from semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world using U.S. technology.

The announcement is part of a slew of new export restrictions on China aimed at hobbling Beijing's technological ambitions and restricting its military advances.

