Russia’s RIA state agency reports fuel tank on fire at Kerch bridge in Crimea

“According to preliminary information a fuel tank on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge, the shipping arches are not damaged,” RIA reported citing a local official. Traffic on the bridge was suspended. (0300 GMT). Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 10:19 IST
A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia's RIA state news agency reported, while Ukraine's media reported an explosion. "According to preliminary information a fuel tank on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge, the shipping arches are not damaged," RIA reported citing a local official.

Traffic on the bridge was suspended. Ukraine's media reported that a blast took place on the bridge at around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

