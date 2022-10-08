Left Menu

Ukraine presidential advisor says Crimea bridge 'must be destroyed' following damage

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 12:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility.

"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.

