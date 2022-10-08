Ukraine presidential advisor says Crimea bridge 'must be destroyed' following damage
Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 12:30 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility.
"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Norway's prime minister on Ukraine: 'The war has to stop'
BRICS Foreign Ministers supported all efforts conducive to peaceful settlement of situation in Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Four Ukraine regions prepare to hold referendums on joining Russia