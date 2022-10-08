Left Menu

HCL Tech to hire 1,300 people in Mexico over next two years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 15:00 IST
IT company HCL Technologies plans to hire 1,300 people in Mexico over the next two years, according to a statement.

The move is expected to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in that country.

HCL Tech outlined its expansion plans in Mexico at its 14-year anniversary celebration at Guadalajara, in Mexico and said ''the company expects to hire 1,300 people in the next two years''.

The IT firm will also be opening its sixth technology center in Guadalajara.

The new center will significantly expand its presence to serve its growing local and international client base across industries and will focus on creating next-generation digital solutions.

''In line with the company's hybrid operating model, the center will embrace an agile workplace,'' the statement said.

The company recently announced a digital transformation partnership with Cemex, a global construction materials company and an integrated IT Services partnership with Neoris, a leading global digital accelerator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

