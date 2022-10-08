Left Menu

Kartavya Path police station likely to start functioning this month

The newly announced Kartavya Path police station is likely to start functioning this month, officials said on Saturday. They said the police station was likely to start operating from the Boat Club police post or some alternative space may be allotted to it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 19:32 IST
The newly announced Kartavya Path police station is likely to start functioning this month, officials said on Saturday. They said the police station was likely to start operating from the Boat Club police post or some alternative space may be allotted to it. The officials also said that a proposal regarding the matter was awaiting approval.

Sources in the department said plans are to start the functioning of the police station ahead of the three-day Interpol General Assembly, which is scheduled to start on October 18.

Earlier, the government had issued a notification for a separate Kartavya Path police station for the newly inaugurated stretch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month inaugurated the Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate which earlier known as Rajpath.

The Kartavya Path police station will oversee ''local areas which have been excluded from the jurisdiction of police stations Tilak Marg, South Avenue and Parliament Street'', the three nearest police stations.

The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

