Reports: Nadal's wife gives birth to baby boy

The wife of Rafael Nadal has given birth to the couple's first child, Spanish media reported on Saturday.

The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media said Mery Perelló, Nadal's wife, gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic on the island of Mallorca where they live.

Nadal and Perelló were married in 2019 after dating for many years.

Nadal's public relations firm said it would not comment on his personal affairs, when asked by The Associated Press.

Nadal's welcome to the world of fatherhood came two weeks after his emotional farewell to friend and rival Roger Federer during his last match.

The 36-year-old Nadal has won a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles.

