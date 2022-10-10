Singtel's second Australian unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday its Australian unit Dialog Pty faced a cyber attack that potentially affected fewer than 20 clients, just weeks after a massive data breach at another unit Optus.
The massive cyber breach at Optus, Australia's second-largest mobile operator, late last month compromised data of up to 10 million customers, triggering an overhaul of consumer privacy rules to facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks.
