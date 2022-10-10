Left Menu

Singtel's second unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday its unit Dialog faced a cyber attack that potentially affected 1,000 current and former employees and fewer than 20 clients, weeks after a massive data breach at another Australian unit - Optus. The breach at Optus, Australia's second-largest mobile operator, late last month compromised data of up to 10 million customers, triggering an overhaul of consumer privacy rules to facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 10-10-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 09:22 IST
Singtel's second unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Monday its unit Dialog faced a cyber attack that potentially affected 1,000 current and former employees and fewer than 20 clients, weeks after a massive data breach at another Australian unit - Optus.

The breach at Optus, Australia's second-largest mobile operator, late last month compromised data of up to 10 million customers, triggering an overhaul of consumer privacy rules to facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks. Singtel said on Monday the attack on Dialog, an Australia-based information technology services consulting firm, was first detected on Sept. 10.

Shares of Singtel were down 1.6%, as at 0315 GMT. The Singapore-based telecom firm assured that Dialog's systems were completely independent of Optus and information technology unit NCS, and that there was no evidence of any link between the incidents of data breaches at Dialog and Optus.

Last week, Dialog realised "a very small sample" of its data, including some employee personal information, had been published on the dark web. Singtel had acquired Dialog in April for A$325 million ($206.57 million).

($1 = 1.5733 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022