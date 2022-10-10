Non-Samsung smart TVs powered by Tizen OS will be available this year

Samsung Electronics has partnered with leading international Original Development Manufacturing companies such as Atmaca, HKC and Tempo to enable non-Samsung smart TV models to use the Tizen OS, an open-source OS for Samsung Smart TV, for the first time.

To date, around 200 million people from 197 countries are using Samsung Smart TVs powered by Tizen, and, the number is expected to expand with the latest addition of Tizen-powered smart TVs, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"2022 has been a memorable year for Tizen OS as we celebrate its 10th anniversary and the very first Tizen-powered smart TVs available from other brands. Starting with these new Tizen-powered smart TVs, we will continue to expand the licensing program and introduce Tizen OS and its ecosystem to more products and brands around the world," said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Starting this year, new TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera and other brands will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Turkiye and the United Kingdom. Akai, Bauhn, Linsar Tizen TVs are available as of September 2022 in Australia while other brands will be available later in Q4 2022.

Samsung'sTizen OS provides industry-leading smart features, content discoverability tools, apps and a modern user interface for the ultimate smart TV experience: Key features include: