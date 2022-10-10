Left Menu

Edvoy holds pre-departure event for new students travelling from India to the UK for the first time

Edvoy is all about building networks for future career success and this is the beginning of their future. About Edvoy Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007.

Edvoy is a tech platform supporting and enabling international study abroad. They have held an in-person event with new students, travelling from India to the UK for the first time, readying them for the experience. The event happened on 11th September in Chennai, India.

The pre-departure event is for students who have been accepted into UK universities. It's an informative session, designed to give helpful information into local culture, to ease their transition into the overseas community. The students also have the opportunity to meet and connect with other students travelling to the UK. This gives them an invaluable network of support for the future years they are studying there.

Firoz Sait, Vice President South Asia, Edvoy said, ''At Edvoy, students are at the heart of everything we do. Anything we can do to make their study abroad journey smoother and easier is important to us. These events are a fantastic opportunity for them to ask questions about the culture of the UK and also meet those students who are in a similar position. Edvoy is all about building networks for future career success and this is the beginning of their future.'' About Edvoy Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realise their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

