At least five killed, 12 wounded in Ukrainian capital - police

At least five people were killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday, police said. "Most hits were in the centre of the capital," the police said in a statement on its Facebook page. Five people were killed."
"Most hits were in the centre of the capital," the police said in a statement on its Facebook page. "At present, it is known that 12 were wounded. Five people were killed."
