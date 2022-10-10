Left Menu

OnePlus 9/9 Pro get September 2022 security patches in India

Updated: 10-10-2022 16:55 IST
OnePlus 9/9 Pro get September 2022 security patches in India
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro that bumps up their Android security patch level to September 2022.

The OxygenOS 12 C.65 update is currently rolling out in the Indian region and includes no new features or improvements to the OnePlus 9 series.

As always, the update is incremental in nature and will reach a limited number of users today. You can check for the update manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the complete update changelog (via)

System

  • Integrates the September 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE storage.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 boasts a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the handset houses a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging and 50W Wireless Charging support.

Coming to the optics department, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad-camera array that houses a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video-chatting.

Last month, the OnePlus 9 series got the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta, based on Android 13.

