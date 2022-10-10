Karan Johar deactivates Twitter account

Left Menu

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said he is bidding adieu to microblogging site Twitter to make way for positive energies only.The 50-year-old director, often subjected to abuse and trolling on social media, announced his departure from the platform in a tweet.Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said he is bidding adieu to microblogging site Twitter to make way for ''positive energies only''.

The 50-year-old director, often subjected to abuse and trolling on social media, announced his departure from the platform in a tweet.

''Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!'' Johar said.

Hours after the announcement, his Twitter account was deactivated and the page displayed the message: 'This account doesn't exist'. The filmmaker, known for helming ''Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'', ''Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'', and ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'', had 17.2 million followers on Twitter. He continues to be active on Facebook and Instagram.

Johar's next directorial venture ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' will arrive next February. He recently wrapped the seventh season of his celebrity talk show ''Koffee With Karan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

