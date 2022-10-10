Science News Roundup: Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax

Russia launched its Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the GLONASS-K navigation system on Monday from a northern cosmodrome, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the defence ministry. "Combat crews of the Space Forces .... successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle with space navigation GLONASS-K system," the agency cited the ministry as saying.

