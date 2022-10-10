Science News Roundup: Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax
Updated: 10-10-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 18:27 IST
Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax
Russia launched its Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the GLONASS-K navigation system on Monday from a northern cosmodrome, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the defence ministry. "Combat crews of the Space Forces .... successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle with space navigation GLONASS-K system," the agency cited the ministry as saying.
