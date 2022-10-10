India emerged as strong player in geospatial world: Jitendra Singh

In the next 25 years, India's space sector will add value to its esteem as the industry has emerged as a very strong player in the geospatial world, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Singh was speaking at the Indian Space Conclave. The unlocked space sector is attracting an increasing number of start-ups in recent years, he said.

''It shows that talent and potential was not lacking. Ability to dream and visualising was not lacking but what was lacking is resource available from the dispensation at that time. That is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up for,'' the minister said. Singh said now that space technology has entered every Indian household and is an essential part of every industry and department. ''In the global arena, India has emerged as a very strong player in the geospatial world. The ascent of India to reach a pedestal has already begun and it has begun via the space sector and rest of the world is ready to pick cues from us,'' he added.

''The mangalyan photos have been procured by NASA, could this have been imagined five decades back. Next 25 years space sector is going to add value to India's esteem,'' Singh said.

We also have to be self-reliant so that we can deliver. So the test for us is multifaceted, we have to live up to the expectations of the world, citizens of India and our esteem,'' he added.

ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said the goal is to make the space and the rise of India much bigger in the scale of operation. India has reached a point where there is a need to take the space sector to the next level and the whole idea of opening up the space is dependent on the knowledge base, which is the most important part.

''Downstream applications are less complex, but when you go upstream it becomes much more complex and very difficult to provide failures. And this is where we need to support each other and this is where the role of space comes in,'' the Department of Space (DoS) secretary said.

''The space sector can solve a lot of problems and important issues of climate, mapping, internet services. These are few emerging markets which we will see growing,'' he added.

