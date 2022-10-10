Left Menu

App for breast cancer awareness launched in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:28 IST
App for breast cancer awareness launched in Coimbatore
  • Country:
  • India

In order to create awareness on breast cancer among the public, especially women, Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital on Monday launched an app called ''My Breast App''.

The app, in association with Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore Region, is available in both Android and IOS platforms. It was launched to mark 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' and 10th year of the functioning of the breast centre.

''My Breast App'' has been designed to offer comprehensive information about breast cancer – symptoms, screening, self-examination, treatment options, etc.

Using this app, users can also consult with doctors, get their doubts cleared, and book appointments, KMCH Joint Managing Director Dr Thavamani Devi Palaniswami said at the launch ceremony.

KMCH Executive Director Dr Arun N Palaniswami inaugurated the breast health awareness programme called ''Freedom from Fear''.

Dr Rupa, KMCH Chief Consultant, Breast Center insisted on the importance of regular check up and said the user-friendly app would help women to overcome unnecessary fears and encourage them to self-examine every month for symptoms of breast cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022