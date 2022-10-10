Delhi LG Saxena launches portal for digital management of DDA's land records

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Monday launched a web-based portal for digital management of land records of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and stressed on minimum human interface for such work.

The portal 'Land Management Information System' (LMIS) is also aimed at effective and efficient management and protection of DDA land records, said an official statement. The portal will be helpful in facilitating various functional verticals of the land management department of DDA on a single platform through 11 modules such as land inventory, encroachment detection and demolition module, damage payee module, etc, it said.

Saxena emphasized upon the need of complete digitization of land records and instructed the DDA to ensure zero human interface and intervention in this regard at the earliest. As a citizen centric approach, the LMIS will ensure online self-registration and assessment of damage charges by occupants and online damage collection. The software will also be helpful in the effective disposal of various land management department tasks such as maintenance of land inventory of all lands under DDA, management of court cases, new land acquisition records, related land documents, file data loading (record room management) and GIS module, among others.

The LMIS software will standardize all the processes involved in the functioning of the land management department and make the entire system digitized leading to more efficiency, it said.

