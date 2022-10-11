International Sugar Artist Opal Lippakorn showcased incredible sugar work piece THE DIVINE TRINITY at Cakeology Cake Fair in Mumbai

Sugarin, showcased a life-size display by bringing in international food artist Opal Lippakorn - The Divine Trinity at cakeology, Mumbai. He launched his new product 'Edible Metallic Dust Palette' and 'Skin Tone Dust Palette' at SUGARIN stall in Mumbai in September. These are the most unique edible products as they are very similar to cosmetic Palettes but in 100% edible form. Opal has also demonstrated how to use this Palette. Opal represents Sugarin Thailand.

Reshma Soni, Co-Founder of Sugarin said, ''Opal is an incredible artist from Thailand and I reconnected with him after a two years gap. I am happy to bring him 1st time to India for this astounding event were we showcased Edible Metallic Dust Palette and Skin Tone Dust Palette to highlight the work of the prominent artist. Coming from the world of beauty and make up, he brings similarities in edible products and makeup. We are a company of edible food color with a national presence having a warehouse in UK, USA, and Thailand respectively. With this launch today, we are showcasing how food colour can not only be creatively used especially in baking but also safe for consumption. '' Opal Lippakorn, international food artist said, ''I am extremely happy that Sugarin has invited me to this astonishing event. I visited India for the first time and I loved to showcase the art of sugar. The culture of Thailand and India complement each other. The culture of India is quite colourful and this architecture, diversity, symbol of life is what I am representing with Brahma and Shiva. India values the artist and its piece of art and I am sure India will become the biggest market of food art in the future.'' A cake designer since 2012, Opal Lippakorn was a make-up artist in the fashion and beauty industry. Passionate and masterful at color manipulation and design, this designer from Bangkok uses his creations to communicate with his audience, sometimes to convey a message too. A nationally acclaimed artist, he has done elaborate cakes for big events serving thousands of customers including top Thai celebrities. His participation in the Birmingham cake international for two consecutive years has attracted and amazed audiences across the globe.

About Sugarin Sugarin Cake Décor is India's leading manufacturer of high-quality food colors, sugar paste and additives. Our products are used in a variety of categories in baking, cooking, and food manufacturing. Primary application in Fondant, Whipping Cream, Chocolate, Sugar Flower, Sculptures, Spices, Oils and many more. We take immense pride in producing non-toxic and edible products. Sugarin recently received BRCGS certification.

