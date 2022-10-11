Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta to 'extremists' list -Ifax
A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March. In court, Meta's lawyer at the time said Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia.
Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:06 IST
Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its list of "terrorists and extremists", the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday. A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March. In court, Meta's lawyer at the time said Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Moscow
- U.S.
- Russophobia
- Meta
- Meta Platforms Inc.
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golf-U.S. win Presidents Cup as Internationals go down fighting
WRAPUP 10-U.S. warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Home to 28,000 U.S. troops, S.Korea unlikely to avoid a Taiwan conflict
Iran says U.S. trying to violate sovereignty over unrest, warns of response
U.S. VP Harris, Japan PM Kishida to discuss Taiwan security issue -US administration official