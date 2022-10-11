Left Menu

Tech exposition in Dubai: 30 firms from Kerala take part

Updated: 11-10-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:29 IST
Thirty IT companies from Kerala are participating in the annual 4-day GITEX Technology Exhibition in Dubai which started on Monday at the Global DevSlam in the World Trade Centre there.

The companies based in three IT parks in Kerala - Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark - are showcasing their products, services and solutions, Kerala IT Parks said.

''As many as 11 firms from Technopark, 10 from Infopark and nine from Cyberpark are present at the exhibition. The exhibition will also help them scout for opportunities with focus on the Middle-East market and establish investor relationships,'' IT parks said in a release.

It said companies working in 3D printing, AI, augmented reality, big data analytics, blockchain, cloud, computer hardware and software, mobile hardware and software, consumer technology, cyber security, data centre, digital marketing, and drones from among other 15 sectors are participating in the tech show.

CEO of Kerala IT Parks Snehil Kumar Singh said GITEX is a great opportunity to introduce Kerala's IT sector and companies globally.

''The companies are being offered such experiential platforms as part of the government's efforts to create opportunities for talented youths of the State. This will also open up new business opportunities and enable IT companies in Kerala to enter the larger global market,'' Singh said.

