NATO to go ahead with planned routine nuclear exercise -Stoltenberg
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:03 IST
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) will go ahead with its annual routine nuclear deterrent exercises as cancelling it now would send the wrong signal to Moscow, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference on Tuesday.
Stoltenberg said NATO's military strength was the best way to prevent any escalation of tensions with Russia, which has made veiled threats of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, which it invaded on Feb 24th.
