Cisco invests in dedicated India Webex infra to tap growth

Cisco on Tuesday announced it has invested in a dedicated India Webex infrastructure and received necessary regulatory licenses to speed up Webex adoption across the country, as the US telecom gear maker doubled down on its commitment to the growing market here.

The India Webex infrastructure, dedicated to collaboration solutions in the country, includes a data centre, and is backed by Cisco Secure products and solutions to ensure data privacy and security, according to a statement.

The data centre will offer a slew of services to customers and allow Cisco to sustain continued growth, facilitate strong user experience, and deliver robust security and management across the Webex suite.

Webex offers cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, polling, asynchronous video and customer experience solutions like contact centre and purpose-built collaboration devices.

In addition, local dedicated Webex infrastructure will lower operating costs, increase technical efficiencies, and enable Cisco to provide India-specific pricing for customers.

The data centre will allow Cisco to partner with more startups, customers, partners, and service providers in India and bring new innovations to market faster.

The dedicated India Webex infrastructure will enable Cisco to offer India-specific pricing for customers, lowering the cost by over 50 per cent.

Cisco, at a briefing, said that the development comes in response to the massive and permanent shift towards hybrid work models.

According to Cisco Hybrid Work Study 2022, nearly three in four Indian employees favour a hybrid working environment in the future.

The company has seen a subsequent rise in preference for hybrid work across sectors, with Webex in India consistently recording the second-highest usage after the US since March 2020.

Recognising the growing need for more flexible work models, the government is also taking a lead in building regulatory frameworks to facilitate hybrid work across the nation, the company said.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India and SAARC, said, ''As more companies go hybrid, the demand for secure and adaptable hybrid work solutions will increase''.

''With this investment, we are looking to capture a growing market that is expected to reach over USD 250 million in India by 2025,'' Chittilapilly added.

