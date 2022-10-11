Mohit, Mishra star in thrilling win for Haryana
Mohit, who in 2015, was an India white-ball regular, got 124 in 4 overs.Services skipper Rajat Paliwal top-cored with 35.Summarised Scores Haryana 126 all out in 18.2 overs Sumit Kumar 24, Pulkit Narang 318.Services 1257 in 20 overs Rajat Paliwal 35, Amit Mishra 221, Rahul Tewatia 218.
Seasoned seamer Mohit Sharma and veteran spinner Amit Mishra dug deep into their reserves as Haryana edged out Services by 1 run in a thrilling group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Batting first, Haryana were all out for 126 in 18.2 overs with Sumit Kumar (24) and Shivam Chouhan (23) crossing the 20-run mark. Off-spinner Pulkit Narang took 3/18 for Services.
In reply, Services were cruising along at 78 for 3 in the 15th over but ultimately finished at 125 for 7 in 20 overs.
Mishra was the best Haryana bowler with figures of 2/21 in 4 overs while Rahul Tewatia in his 2 overs got 2/18. Mohit, who in 2015, was an India white-ball regular, got 1/24 in 4 overs.
Services skipper Rajat Paliwal top-cored with 35.
Summarised Scores Haryana 126 all out in 18.2 overs (Sumit Kumar 24, Pulkit Narang 3/18).
Services 125/7 in 20 overs (Rajat Paliwal 35, Amit Mishra 2/21, Rahul Tewatia 2/18). Haryan won by 1 run.
Jammu and Kashmir 81/3 in 9 overs (Abdul Samad 22 off 12 balls) Meghalaya 85/2 in 7.3 overs (Punit Bisht 51 not out off 23 balls). Meghalaya won by 8 wickets.
Karnataka 215/2 (Devdutt Padikkal 124 off 62 balls, Manish Pandey 50) Maharashtra 116/8 (Vidhwath Kaderappa 3/19). Karnataka won by 99 runs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Maharashtra
- Shivam Chouhan
- Kashmir
- Meghalaya
- Pulkit
- Devdutt Padikkal 124 off 62 balls
- Manish Pandey 50
- Amit Mishra
- Mohit Sharma
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Sumit Kumar
- Rajat Paliwal
- Vidhwath Kaderappa 3/19
- Rajat Paliwal 35
- Summarised Scores Haryana
- Jammu
- Punit Bisht 51
- Abdul Samad 22
- Karnataka