Mohit, Mishra star in thrilling win for Haryana

Seasoned seamer Mohit Sharma and veteran spinner Amit Mishra dug deep into their reserves as Haryana edged out Services by 1 run in a thrilling group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Batting first, Haryana were all out for 126 in 18.2 overs with Sumit Kumar (24) and Shivam Chouhan (23) crossing the 20-run mark. Off-spinner Pulkit Narang took 3/18 for Services.

In reply, Services were cruising along at 78 for 3 in the 15th over but ultimately finished at 125 for 7 in 20 overs.

Mishra was the best Haryana bowler with figures of 2/21 in 4 overs while Rahul Tewatia in his 2 overs got 2/18. Mohit, who in 2015, was an India white-ball regular, got 1/24 in 4 overs.

Services skipper Rajat Paliwal top-cored with 35.

Summarised Scores Haryana 126 all out in 18.2 overs (Sumit Kumar 24, Pulkit Narang 3/18).

Services 125/7 in 20 overs (Rajat Paliwal 35, Amit Mishra 2/21, Rahul Tewatia 2/18). Haryan won by 1 run.

Jammu and Kashmir 81/3 in 9 overs (Abdul Samad 22 off 12 balls) Meghalaya 85/2 in 7.3 overs (Punit Bisht 51 not out off 23 balls). Meghalaya won by 8 wickets.

Karnataka 215/2 (Devdutt Padikkal 124 off 62 balls, Manish Pandey 50) Maharashtra 116/8 (Vidhwath Kaderappa 3/19). Karnataka won by 99 runs.

