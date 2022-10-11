Telangana police, U.S. Consulate join hands for Criminal Investigations programme

The US Consulate here together with the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) has launched a criminal investigations programme, aimed at combating visa and passport fraud.

According to a release from the Consulate, Consul General Jennifer Larson traveled to the TSPA on Tuesday to mark the inauguration of the programme, which focuses on combatting visa and passport fraud, the first ever joint initiative between the Telangana State Police and the U.S. Consulate.

“President Biden believes the U.S.-India relationship can help us solve a wide array of global challenges. That relationship is not only built between presidents and prime ministers in Washington and Delhi, Larson said.

“We’re also building that relationship in Hyderabad right here and right now as we work together to combat crimes that pose a threat to Indians and Americans alike. I’m excited to see this partnership grow in the months and years to come,” she said.

The U.S. Department of State’s Overseas Criminal Investigations initiative participates in a variety of programs on visa fraud, passport fraud, and imposter detection. Experts from the United States will offer best practices and case studies to program participants, while the Telangana State Police will be able to share their experience in fighting against fraudulent documents and document vendors, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)