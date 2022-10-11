Left Menu

EU regulators group opposes big tech paying for telco infrastructure - paper

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:38 IST
The group of European telecom regulators said in initial findings published on Tuesday that it does not support the idea of having big tech firms such as Google and Netflix pay for telecommunications infrastructure.

The findings by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) come as the European Commission is debating whether the internet platforms should be obliged to fund digital infrastructure such as 5G telecoms networks, given they make heavy use of it.

"BEREC has found no evidence that such (a direct compensation) method is justified given the current state of the market," the BEREC conclusions said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

