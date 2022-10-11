Now, free Wi-Fi in Kochi Metro trains

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:50 IST
The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Tuesday said the company has launched free Wi-FI service for commuters using the metro trains here.

Managing director of KMRL Loknath Behera inaugurated the service. He said the commuters can now use the travel time for work or entertainment.

The KMRL said commuters can now browse any website of his/her choice during travel from Aluva to SN junction and in the return direction.

''Currently, 4G network is being used to provide the Wi-Fi service inside the train and it will be upgraded to 5G network once the service is widely available. Keeping the user data privacy in mind, KMRL has taken special care to not share user credentials with any outside agency as per the statutory guidelines,'' said the KMRL in a release. KMRL said it does not intend to charge them for the service.

It said the project is being implemented to promote the Digital India Campaign, in association with Worldshore, a company based in Thiruvananthapuram. Worldshore is a registered operator under the Department of Telecommunications to offer Wi-Fi service to the general public. Information on how to use the free Wi-Fi is shared in all the trains. Commuters can activate the Wi-Fi in their mobile and select ''KMRL Free Wi-Fi'' from the available networks. They can sign up with the OTP and use the free Wi-Fi, it said.

