Amid global macro concerns, Cisco says bullish about India market prospects

US telecom gear maker Cisco remains upbeat about its prospects in India and the narrative around global economic concerns has not impacted its current gameplan and strategy for this rapidly-digitising market, according to Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC.

Cisco's subsidiary Webex India recently secured telecom licence from the government that will enable it to provide enterprise grade national and international telecom connectivity.

The company on Tuesday clarified that the licence was needed to be compliant with the current regulations and its intention is not to directly compete with the existing telecom service providers. The company will work with service providers, and its go-to-market strategy in that sense remains unchanged.

Cisco on Tuesday announced it has invested in a dedicated India Webex infrastructure and received necessary regulatory licenses to speed up Webex adoption across the country, as the the company doubled down on its commitment to the growing market here.

''Telcos are our largest partners and our largest customers. So this licence does not put us in direct competition with them,'' Chittilapilly said, adding the company does not intend to go into the consumer telecom space.

On the new telecom bill, the draft of which has been circulated for public consultation, Cisco said it will always be compliant with the regulations.

''We are very bullish about India. While Digital India is a war cry put out by the government...a lot of the work is also happening in the sectoral digitisation of India,'' Chittilapilly told PTI.

Technology adoption is opening up in core and social sectors as well, while 5G is poised to throw up massive opportunities.

On whether the growing concerns around global slowdown will prompt the company to be cautious about its strategy and plans for the country, Chittilapilly asserted that India ''continues to be strong from a growth point of view''.

''So far, our assessment and we're talking to customers, partners and the pundits as well...India continues to be strong from a growth point of view. And that is a good story because...the rest of the world there are some concerns about potential slowdown in many other markets.'' In India, the economic trajectory and macro indicators are ''still looking good'' and the market is likely to be ''far less affected by many of the headwinds that we're seeing in other parts of the world'', she noted.

On reports that Cisco is planning to start manufacturing in India soon, she said the company is evaluating options, but did not elaborate.

