U.S. expediting shipment of NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine -White House
The United States is speeding up the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday, after a devastating missile barrage from Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday to support the country's air defenses as residents took cover from strikes in Kyiv.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is speeding up the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday, after a devastating missile barrage from Russia.
U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday to support the country's air defenses as residents took cover from strikes in Kyiv. The United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) so far, with two expected to be delivered soon and six more sent over a longer time frame.
"We think that we're on track to get those first two over there in the very near future," Kirby said during a briefing for reporters. "We are certainly interested in expediting the delivery of NASAMS to Ukraine as soon as we can." The United States has provided more than $16.8 billion worth of security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and imposed a wide-ranging array of economic sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Top guard to Uruguay president detained in Russian passport scheme
Russia's FSB detains and expels Japanese consul for alleged spying - agencies
MoS Chauhan hold talks with Russian Deputy Minister for Communications, highlights India's success in digital infrastructure
U.S. proposes requiring new airline fee disclosure rules
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island