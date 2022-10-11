NASA says DART mission succeeded in altering asteroid's trajectory

The spacecraft that NASA deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in nudging the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit, the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body, NASA's chief announced on Tuesday.

Findings of telescope observations unveiled at a NASA news briefing showed that the suicide test flight of the DART spacecraft on Sept. 26 achieved its primary objective: changing the direction of an asteroid through sheer kinetic force.

Also Read: NASA's DART spacecraft closes in on target asteroid as test mission nears climax

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)