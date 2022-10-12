Vymo Emerges as a Strong Performer in Sales Engagement According to a Leading Independent Analyst Research Firm

Vymo (www.vymo.com), the sales engagement platform of choice for leading financial institutions, has been recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022 report.

The report by Forrester Research, Inc. evaluates the 13 most significant sales engagement platforms based on 30 criteria. According to the report, sales engagement platforms are built to optimize sales in a hybrid world. In their evaluation of Vymo, the report states that, ''Vymo is a great fit for financial institutions with large sales forces seeking a single pane of glass that captures interactions and provides nudges to support the ongoing prioritization of efforts, no matter where they are.'' The report also notes, ''Its [Vymo's] robust innovation roadmap centers on customer feedback and usage. These insights support the development of Vymo's unique perspective to solving customer challenges.'' • In the Strategy category, Vymo received the highest scores possible in performance, the execution roadmap and market approach; • In the Current Offering category, Vymo also received the highest score possible in mobile capabilities.

Get complimentary access to the full research: https://www.vymo.com/forrester-wave-sales-engagement-2022/ ''We're thrilled to be acknowledged as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave report,'' says Yamini Bhat, CEO and Co-Founder of Vymo. ''We believe it further validates our product thinking, which has always been end-user driven. Organizations now expect more out of their sales tech stack, and we're happy to be pioneering the shift with some of the largest financial institutions across Asia, the US, and Japan.'' Vymo automatically captures customer interactions across channels to provide sellers with next best actions that align with their prospects' needs. Vymo's intelligent nudges and suggestions have a high degree of compliance and have proven successful in influencing behaviors bottom-up at scale. With Daily Active Usage (DAU) of over 75% across 300,000 users in 8+ countries and a rate of 60 minutes per day spent by users, Vymo's engagement is stronger than Slack or Instagram. Vymo works with, • Top 20 banks in the world: 2X growth in customer acquisitions; • Asia's #1 Insurer: 5.4X increase in customer engagement; • Fortune 500 Life Insurer: 26% increase in lead conversion within a week.

Vymo was also included in the Forrester Now Tech: Sales Engagement Solutions, Q2 2022 report earlier this year.

For more information, read The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022 report.

About Vymo Vymo (www.vymo.com) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for leading financial institutions around the globe trusted by over 300,000 salespeople across 65+ global enterprises such as Berkshire Hathaway, AIA, FE Credit, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform solves for frontline personnel, sales managers, and business leaders through mobility, insights, and industry playbooks.

Vymo is funded by Bertelsmann India Investments, Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

For more information, visit www.vymo.com Resources Know more about Sales Engagement - https://vymo.com/blog/surfing-the-sales-engagement-wave Watch Vymo in action - https://youtu.be/9saePnvir4M Talk to an expert - https://www.vymo.com/request-a-demo Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918098/Vymo_Forrester_Wave.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg

